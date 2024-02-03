Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,388,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW stock traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.06. 2,540,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,435. The company has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.88 and its 200 day moving average is $265.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.11 and a 12-month high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

