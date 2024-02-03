Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,657 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 281,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

