Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,944 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $17,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,652,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

