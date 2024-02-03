Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,457 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.94. 9,803,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441,559. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

