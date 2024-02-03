Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,883 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $192.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

