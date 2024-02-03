Amalgamated Bank Sells 42,511 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 42,511 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 182,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 83,902 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $98.05.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

