Amalgamated Bank Sells 719 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.68.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.69. 2,094,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,759. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $248.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,308 shares of company stock worth $9,881,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

