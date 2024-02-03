Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,896 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $919,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,401,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $248.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

