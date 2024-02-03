Amalgamated Bank Sells 9,803 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,833,597. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $383.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $385.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.30 and a 200-day moving average of $312.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

