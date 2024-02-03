American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,781 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 4.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,749,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,312. The company has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.