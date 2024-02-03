American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,781 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 4.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,749,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Prologis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,312. The company has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
