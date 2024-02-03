American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises 3.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,725,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after buying an additional 348,105 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.31.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.71. 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,024. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $305.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.05.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.