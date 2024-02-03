American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,236 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises approximately 2.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $30.55. 6,077,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,293. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

