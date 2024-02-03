American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.99% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $120,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

