American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,179 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 6.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.95. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
