American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,179 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 6.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.95. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.