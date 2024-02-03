Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $390.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.86. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $402.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,192 shares of company stock worth $11,801,151 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after buying an additional 236,944 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

