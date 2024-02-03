AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 134,753 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 92,233 shares.The stock last traded at $48.85 and had previously closed at $49.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMSF. StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $940.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

