Amphenol Co. (APH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Amphenol has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $103.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.38.

Insider Activity

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 649.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APH

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.