Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Price Target at $102.67

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $111.22 on Monday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.63.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

