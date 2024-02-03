Analysts Set Expectations for Karora Resources Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). Karora Resources had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of C$107.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.60 and a 12 month high of C$5.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.38. The stock has a market cap of C$712.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

