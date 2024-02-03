Analysts Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Price Target at $25.73

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.6 %

KSS opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 103.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 379,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $860,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.