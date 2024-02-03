Analysts Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Target Price at $174.43

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $183.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $190.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

