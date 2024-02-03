Analysts Set THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Target Price at $100.00

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on THO

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in THOR Industries by 371.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,386,000 after purchasing an additional 748,713 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $68,187,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $46,644,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in THOR Industries by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 895,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 485,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $115.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.