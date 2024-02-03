Analyzing Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) & PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microbot Medical and PolyPid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$13.17 million ($1.20) -1.01 PolyPid N/A N/A -$39.56 million ($25.32) -0.27

Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Microbot Medical and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Microbot Medical presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 561.16%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than PolyPid.

Volatility and Risk

Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -146.17% -119.20% PolyPid N/A -330.26% -91.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats PolyPid on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, a robotic system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination. In addition, it provides One & Done Technology, an endovascular robotic system for a range of applications in cardiovascular, peripheral vascular, and neurovascular spaces; and NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. Further, the company offers ViRob, an autonomous crawling micro-robot which can be controlled remotely to navigate and crawl in different natural spaces within the human body, including blood vessels, digestive tract, and respiratory system, as well as artificial spaces, such as shunts, catheters, ports, etc. Additionally, it provides ipCAT, a disposable self-propelled locomotive device that is designed to advance in tubular anatomies. The company also has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

