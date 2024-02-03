Ankr (ANKR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.08 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Ankr has a market capitalization of $240.11 million and $9.08 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016785 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00017890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,056.93 or 1.00005983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010646 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00177026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02383599 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $9,273,689.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

