Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,895 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $168.18 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

