Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Lowered to $30.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.78. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 15,238,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

