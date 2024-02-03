Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Miller Joycelyn Carter Sells 32,000 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

ARLO opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $855.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.60 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARLO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,534,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,530 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,090,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,769,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.