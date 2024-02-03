ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARMOUR Residential REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $1,200,331.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

