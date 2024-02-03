Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,257 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.90% of Arrow Electronics worth $62,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.20 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

