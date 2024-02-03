ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Up 2.4%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.08 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.81). 52 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.79).

The firm has a market cap of £64 million, a PE ratio of 914.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.72.

In other news, insider Karin Kersten bought 74,399 shares of ASA International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £34,967.53 ($44,454.02). Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. It provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

