ASML Holding (ASML) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 1.343 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

ASML stock opened at $890.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $748.49 and a 200-day moving average of $677.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $893.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 31.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

