Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Insider Andrea Corcoran Sells 15,843 Shares

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) insider Andrea Corcoran sold 15,843 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $60,837.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 670,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %
AVIR opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.19.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
