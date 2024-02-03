ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI Trading Up 1.6 %

ATI opened at $39.15 on Friday. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

ATI announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

