Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Shares Down 5.2%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 61,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 20,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.80.

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

