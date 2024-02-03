Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $136,393,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.10.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Southern

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.