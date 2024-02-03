Austin Private Wealth LLC Invests $226,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $248.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $249.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.79. The company has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

