Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 424 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Intuit Price Performance
NASDAQ INTU opened at $639.58 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $654.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $608.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.76. The firm has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
