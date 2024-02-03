Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 127 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $188.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

