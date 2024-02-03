AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACQ. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$30.75 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$499.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.62. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$15.14 and a 52-week high of C$30.80.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.52). The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.4484375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

