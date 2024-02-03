Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Get Autoliv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Down 0.1 %

ALV stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a one year low of $79.66 and a one year high of $112.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.74.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.