AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,822.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,648.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,575.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,849.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.