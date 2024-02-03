Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 16,961 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $116.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.