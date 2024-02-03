Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,122 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $196.26 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.52.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

