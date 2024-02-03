Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 77.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,916,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,558,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.44.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 20.3 %

META opened at $474.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.99. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

