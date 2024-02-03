Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 16,961 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VDE opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average of $120.71. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

