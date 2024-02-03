Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $3,313,859 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.