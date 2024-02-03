Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,859. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.91.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

