Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,757 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

