Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XONE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $289,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XONE opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.