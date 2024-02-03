Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.04 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,450 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

